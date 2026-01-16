UTEP hosts Florida International following Collins’ 29-point game

Florida International Panthers (9-6, 2-2 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-7, 1-4 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (9-6, 2-2 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-7, 1-4 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits UTEP after Rhema Collins scored 29 points in Florida International’s 83-74 win over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Miners are 8-3 in home games. UTEP is the CUSA leader with 37.9 rebounds per game led by Mary Moses Amaniyo averaging 9.2.

The Panthers are 2-2 in conference matchups. Florida International is eighth in the CUSA with 11.5 assists per game led by Grecia Ferrer Leal averaging 4.2.

UTEP’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Florida International gives up. Florida International averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UTEP allows.

The Miners and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 1.3 rebounds for the Miners. Ndack Mbengue is averaging 10.8 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Collins is averaging 19.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Panthers. Parris Atkins is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 14.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.