Utah visits No. 15 Texas Tech after Brown’s 25-point game

Utah Utes (8-8, 0-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-4, 2-1 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits No. 15 Texas Tech after Terrence Brown scored 25 points in Utah’s 89-84 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Red Raiders have gone 8-0 in home games. Texas Tech averages 83.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Utes are 0-3 in conference games. Utah is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Texas Tech is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Utah allows to opponents. Utah averages 7.4 more points per game (80.6) than Texas Tech gives up to opponents (73.2).

The Red Raiders and Utes square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is averaging 20.6 points, 11 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 19.8 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Utes: 3-7, averaging 77.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.