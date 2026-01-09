Utah visits Kansas State after Heal’s 31-point outing

Utah Utes (12-4, 3-1 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (9-8, 2-2 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Utah Utes (12-4, 3-1 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (9-8, 2-2 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts Utah after Tess Heal scored 31 points in Kansas State’s 71-62 win against the Houston Cougars.

The Wildcats have gone 4-4 in home games. Kansas State is 4-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Utes are 3-1 against Big 12 opponents. Utah scores 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Kansas State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Utah allows. Utah scores 6.6 more points per game (71.3) than Kansas State allows (64.7).

The Wildcats and Utes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Sides is averaging 13.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Wildcats. Nastja Claessens is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Lani White is averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Utes. Reese Ross is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Utes: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.