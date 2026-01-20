Utah Valley Wolverines face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, seek 4th straight victory

Utah Valley Wolverines (15-4, 5-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-13, 2-4 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Utah Valley Wolverines (15-4, 5-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-13, 2-4 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Southern Utah.

The Thunderbirds have gone 5-2 at home. Southern Utah is 4-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wolverines are 5-1 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley averages 20.1 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Trevan Leonhardt with 6.4.

Southern Utah averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 83.6 points per game, 3.4 more than the 80.2 Southern Utah gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Jones averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Jaiden Feroah is shooting 49.0% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Jackson Holcombe is scoring 16.1 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 12.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 77.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

