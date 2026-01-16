Utah Valley plays UT Arlington on 3-game road slide

Utah Valley Wolverines (9-7, 2-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-10, 1-4 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Valley Wolverines (9-7, 2-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-10, 1-4 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley will try to end its three-game road skid when the Wolverines take on UT Arlington.

The Mavericks are 4-2 on their home court. UT Arlington averages 20.7 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wolverines are 2-3 in conference play. Utah Valley scores 64.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

UT Arlington is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley has shot at a 38.6% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 39.5% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

The Mavericks and Wolverines square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadyn Atchison is averaging 7.6 points for the Mavericks. Kira Reynolds is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Amanda Barcello is averaging 14.4 points and 2.4 steals for the Wolverines. Tessa Chaney is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 59.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 25.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 17.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

