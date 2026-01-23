Utah Valley faces Cal Baptist after Holcombe’s 26-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (15-5, 5-2 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (14-6, 4-3 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Valley Wolverines (15-5, 5-2 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (14-6, 4-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits Cal Baptist after Jackson Holcombe scored 26 points in Utah Valley’s 84-70 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Lancers are 9-0 on their home court. Cal Baptist scores 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Wolverines have gone 5-2 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley scores 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game.

Cal Baptist makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Utah Valley has shot at a 51.4% rate from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

The Lancers and Wolverines face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 20.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Lancers. Jayden Jackson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyler Hendricks averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc. Holcombe is shooting 55.8% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

