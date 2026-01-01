Utah Valley defeats Tarleton State 91-85

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jackson Holcombe had 22 points in Utah Valley’s 91-85 victory over Tarleton State on Thursday. Holcombe…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jackson Holcombe had 22 points in Utah Valley’s 91-85 victory over Tarleton State on Thursday.

Holcombe also had five rebounds for the Wolverines (12-3, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Hayden Welling scored 15 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor and bringing in seven rebounds. Trevan Leonhardt had 15 points and shot 2 of 6 from the field and 11 of 14 from the line. The Wolverines picked up their seventh straight victory.

The Texans (10-5, 1-1) were led by Dior Johnson, who recorded 36 points. Cam McDowell added 26 points for Tarleton State. Freddy Hicks also had 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Texans ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

