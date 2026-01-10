Utah Tech visits Utah Valley after Holcombe’s 23-point performance

Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-8, 2-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (13-4, 3-1 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-8, 2-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (13-4, 3-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -11.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley hosts Utah Tech after Jackson Holcombe scored 23 points in Utah Valley’s 89-72 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Wolverines are 8-0 on their home court. Utah Valley ranks seventh in college basketball with 20.3 assists per game. Trevan Leonhardt leads the Wolverines averaging 6.4.

The Trailblazers are 2-1 in conference play. Utah Tech averages 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Utah Valley averages 82.9 points, 9.4 more per game than the 73.5 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Hendricks averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 49.4% from beyond the arc. Holcombe is averaging 16.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Ethan Potter is scoring 16.5 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Trailblazers. Noah Bolanga is averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Trailblazers: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.