Utah Tech visits Hubbard and Abilene Christian

Utah Tech Trailblazers (8-7, 1-0 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-5) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (8-7, 1-0 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-5)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Utah Tech after Bradyn Hubbard scored 22 points in Abilene Christian’s 75-68 victory over the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Abilene Christian is third in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.7 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Trailblazers are 1-0 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech scores 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Abilene Christian’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Abilene Christian allows.

The Wildcats and Trailblazers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is averaging 15.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Chilaydrien Newton is averaging 9.7 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Ethan Potter is scoring 16.9 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Trailblazers. Noah Bolanga is averaging 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Trailblazers: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.