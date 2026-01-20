Utah Tech visits Cal Baptist following Potter’s 23-point showing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-10, 3-3 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (13-6, 3-3 WAC) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-10, 3-3 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (13-6, 3-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech takes on Cal Baptist after Ethan Potter scored 23 points in Utah Tech’s 75-71 victory against the Tarleton State Texans.

The Lancers are 8-0 on their home court. Cal Baptist is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trailblazers are 3-3 in conference games. Utah Tech has a 4-10 record against teams above .500.

Cal Baptist is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

The Lancers and Trailblazers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 20.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Noah Bolanga averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Potter is averaging 15.9 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

