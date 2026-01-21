Utah Tech plays Cal Baptist in conference matchup

Cal Baptist Lancers (11-8, 5-1 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-10, 1-5 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Cal Baptist Lancers (11-8, 5-1 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-10, 1-5 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kaylee Borden and Utah Tech host Filipa Barros and Cal Baptist in WAC action.

The Trailblazers are 6-5 in home games. Utah Tech averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lancers are 5-1 in WAC play. Cal Baptist is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Utah Tech is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 36.8% Cal Baptist allows to opponents. Cal Baptist has shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Utah Tech have averaged.

The Trailblazers and Lancers match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chardonnay Hartley is averaging 8.3 points and 4.8 assists for the Trailblazers. Borden is averaging 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the past 10 games.

Lauren Olsen is averaging 15.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Lancers. Emma Johansson is averaging 10.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.