Utah Tech hosts Utah Valley after Barcello’s 21-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (9-6, 2-2 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-8, 0-3 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on Utah Tech after Amanda Barcello scored 21 points in Utah Valley’s 76-68 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers are 5-5 in home games. Utah Tech leads the WAC with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Brie Crittendon averaging 5.8.

The Wolverines are 2-2 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is fifth in the WAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Halle Nelson averaging 2.0.

Utah Tech averages 64.7 points, 5.4 more per game than the 59.3 Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Utah Tech gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylee Borden is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Trailblazers. Maddie Warren is averaging 9.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games.

Barcello averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc. Tessa Chaney is averaging 10.7 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 17.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.