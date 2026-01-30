Utah Tech hosts Adams and Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (10-9, 4-4 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-13, 1-8 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Tarleton State Texans (10-9, 4-4 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-13, 1-8 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits Utah Tech after Gia Adams scored 25 points in Tarleton State’s 70-67 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Trailblazers are 6-7 in home games. Utah Tech is 3-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Texans have gone 4-4 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State ranks second in the WAC shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

Utah Tech’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Utah Tech allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylee Borden is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Trailblazers. Paige Cofer is averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jakoriah Long is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 9.4 points. Adams is averaging 13.1 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 58.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

