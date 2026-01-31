Utah Tech defeats Tarleton State 65-59

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Noah Bolanga had 23 points in Utah Tech’s 65-59 victory over Tarleton State on Saturday. Bolanga…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Noah Bolanga had 23 points in Utah Tech’s 65-59 victory over Tarleton State on Saturday.

Bolanga also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Trailblazers (13-11, 6-4 Western Athletic Conference). Jusaun Holt scored nine points while shooting 3 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Britton Berrett finished 3 of 3 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.

The Texans (11-11, 2-7) were led in scoring by Cam McDowell, who finished with 16 points and two steals. Ocypher Owens added 12 points and six rebounds for Tarleton State. Chris Mpaka finished with 10 rebounds and nine points. The Texans extended their losing streak to six in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

