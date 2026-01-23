Utah State takes on Wyoming, seeks to stop 6-game slide

Wyoming Cowgirls (6-12, 3-6 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (6-12, 2-7 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wyoming Cowgirls (6-12, 3-6 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (6-12, 2-7 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State will try to end its six-game losing streak when the Aggies take on Wyoming.

The Aggies have gone 5-3 at home. Utah State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cowgirls are 3-6 in conference play. Wyoming gives up 61.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.0 points per game.

Utah State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Utah State gives up.

The Aggies and Cowgirls square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Asensio is averaging 10.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Sophie Sene is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Malene Pedersen averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Henna Sandvik is shooting 45.2% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 53.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.