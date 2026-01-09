Utah State puts home win streak on the line against San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs (11-3, 5-0 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (6-8, 2-3 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

San Diego State Aztecs (11-3, 5-0 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (6-8, 2-3 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts San Diego State trying to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Aggies are 5-1 on their home court. Utah State gives up 64.9 points and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Aztecs are 5-0 in MWC play. San Diego State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah State averages 61.9 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 59.5 San Diego State allows. San Diego State scores 5.8 more points per game (70.7) than Utah State gives up to opponents (64.9).

The Aggies and Aztecs match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Asensio is averaging 10.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Sophie Sene is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Natalia Martinez is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 11.4 points. Naomi Panganiban is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

