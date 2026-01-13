Utah State plays Fresno State on 7-game road slide

Utah State Aggies (6-9, 2-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (8-9, 2-4 MWC) Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah State Aggies (6-9, 2-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (8-9, 2-4 MWC)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits Fresno State looking to break its seven-game road losing streak.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 on their home court. Fresno State ranks second in the MWC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaisa Gamble averaging 2.1.

The Aggies are 2-4 in conference matchups. Utah State is eighth in the MWC with 12.1 assists per game led by Marina Asensio averaging 3.3.

Fresno State is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 39.9% Utah State allows to opponents. Utah State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Fresno State gives up.

The Bulldogs and Aggies match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emilia Long is shooting 42.8% and averaging 12.5 points for the Bulldogs. Danae Powell is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Asensio is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 10.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Sophie Sene is shooting 48.1% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.