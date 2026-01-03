Utah State hosts San Jose State after Garland’s 30-point game

San Jose State Spartans (5-8, 0-2 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (11-1, 2-0 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

San Jose State Spartans (5-8, 0-2 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (11-1, 2-0 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -21.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits Utah State after Colby Garland scored 30 points in San Jose State’s 81-68 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Aggies are 5-0 in home games. Utah State averages 18.3 assists per game to lead the MWC, paced by Drake Allen with 5.5.

The Spartans are 0-2 against conference opponents. San Jose State allows 75.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

Utah State scores 84.8 points, 9.3 more per game than the 75.5 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 7.9 more points per game (74.3) than Utah State allows (66.4).

The Aggies and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Collins Jr. is scoring 19.9 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 16 points, six rebounds and 3.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Garland is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Yaphet Moundi is averaging 13.5 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

