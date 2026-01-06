Utah State faces Air Force after Collins’ 23-point performance

Utah State Aggies (12-1, 3-0 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-11, 0-3 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Utah State Aggies (12-1, 3-0 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-11, 0-3 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -21.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits Air Force after Michael Collins Jr. scored 23 points in Utah State’s 96-78 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Falcons are 3-6 in home games. Air Force has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aggies are 3-0 in conference play. Utah State averages 85.6 points while outscoring opponents by 18.3 points per game.

Air Force averages 62.9 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 67.3 Utah State gives up. Utah State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Air Force allows.

The Falcons and Aggies match up Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Walker is averaging 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Falcons. Lucas Hobin is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Collins is shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 20.2 points. Mason Falslev is shooting 53.4% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.