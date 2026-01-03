Utah State defeats San Jose State 96-78

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — MJ Collins Jr.’s 23 points helped Utah State defeat San Jose State 96-78 on Saturday. Collins…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — MJ Collins Jr.’s 23 points helped Utah State defeat San Jose State 96-78 on Saturday.

Collins shot 6 for 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (12-1, 3-0 Mountain West Conference). Mason Falslev scored 17 points. Garry Clark finished with 16 points.

Jermaine Washington led the way for the Spartans (5-9, 0-3) with 18 points. Colby Garland added 17 points, five assists and two steals for San Jose State. Melvin Bell Jr. also had 13 points.

Falslev scored 13 points in the first half and Utah State went into halftime trailing 51-48. Utah State pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave them the lead at 75-68 with 7:47 remaining in the half. Collins scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

