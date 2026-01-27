Utah State Aggies face the Grand Canyon Antelopes on 7-game slide

Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-14, 5-5 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (6-13, 2-8 MWC) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-14, 5-5 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (6-13, 2-8 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State will try to end its seven-game losing streak when the Aggies play Grand Canyon.

The Aggies are 5-4 in home games. Utah State is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Antelopes are 5-5 against MWC opponents. Grand Canyon has a 3-13 record against opponents above .500.

Utah State is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Grand Canyon allows to opponents. Grand Canyon averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Utah State gives up.

The Aggies and Antelopes face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Asensio is scoring 10.8 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Aggies. Sophie Sene is averaging 9.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games.

Chloe Mann is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Antelopes. Julianna LaMendola is averaging 11.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Antelopes: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

