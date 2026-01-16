Utah puts road win streak on the line against Houston

Utah Utes (13-5, 4-2 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (6-11, 0-6 Big 12) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah Utes (13-5, 4-2 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (6-11, 0-6 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its five-game road win streak alive when the Utes play Houston.

The Cougars are 4-5 in home games. Houston has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Utes have gone 4-2 against Big 12 opponents. Utah is fifth in the Big 12 with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Reese Ross averaging 7.9.

Houston’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Utah allows. Utah has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

The Cougars and Utes match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kierra Merchant is averaging 9.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Cougars. TK Pitts is averaging 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Ross is averaging 9.7 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Utes. Lani White is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 57.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Utes: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.