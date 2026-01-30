Utah puts road win streak on the line against BYU

Utah Utes (15-6, 6-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (15-6, 4-5 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Utes (15-6, 6-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (15-6, 4-5 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its six-game road win streak alive when the Utes face BYU.

The Cougars are 9-3 in home games. BYU is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 71.6 points while shooting 41.0% from the field.

The Utes are 6-3 against Big 12 opponents. Utah averages 69.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

BYU averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Utah gives up. Utah averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game BYU allows.

The Cougars and Utes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Hamlin is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Delaney Gibb is averaging 16.1 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lani White is averaging 14.3 points for the Utes. Reese Ross is averaging 10.6 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Utes: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

