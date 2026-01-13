Utah plays No. 0 Texas Tech following Brown’s 25-point showing

Utah Utes (8-8, 0-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-4, 2-1 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Utah Utes (8-8, 0-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-4, 2-1 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on No. 0 Texas Tech after Terrence Brown scored 25 points in Utah’s 89-84 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Red Raiders are 8-0 in home games. Texas Tech is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 83.1 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Utes are 0-3 in Big 12 play. Utah has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas Tech scores 83.1 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 80.7 Utah allows. Utah scores 7.4 more points per game (80.6) than Texas Tech allows (73.2).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is scoring 20.6 points per game with 11.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 20.2 points, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Brown is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 19.8 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Utes: 3-7, averaging 77.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

