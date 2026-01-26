Utah hosts No. 22 West Virginia after Woodley’s 23-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (17-4, 7-2 Big 12) at Utah Utes (14-6, 5-3 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

West Virginia Mountaineers (17-4, 7-2 Big 12) at Utah Utes (14-6, 5-3 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 West Virginia takes on Utah after Sydney Woodley scored 23 points in West Virginia’s 91-77 win over the BYU Cougars.

The Utes have gone 7-4 in home games. Utah is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountaineers are 7-2 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia ranks eighth in the Big 12 shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Utah makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than West Virginia has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). West Virginia has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The Utes and Mountaineers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lani White is shooting 46.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Utes. Maty Wilke is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sydney Shaw averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Kierra Wheeler is averaging 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

