Utah hosts No. 19 Texas Tech in conference matchup

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (19-2, 6-2 Big 12) at Utah Utes (14-5, 5-2 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Texas Tech faces Utah in Big 12 action Saturday.

The Utes have gone 7-3 in home games. Utah averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Lady Raiders have gone 6-2 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah scores 70.3 points, 15.3 more per game than the 55.0 Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Utah allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lani White is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Utes. Avery Hjelmstad is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bailey Maupin is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Lady Raiders. Snudda Collins is averaging 13.3 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 38.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Lady Raiders: 8-2, averaging 69.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

