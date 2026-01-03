Utah hosts No. 1 Arizona following Brown’s 21-point game

Arizona Wildcats (13-0) at Utah Utes (8-5) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18.5; over/under…

Arizona Wildcats (13-0) at Utah Utes (8-5)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays No. 1 Arizona after Terrence Brown scored 21 points in Utah’s 74-65 loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Utes are 7-1 on their home court. Utah has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in road games. Arizona is 10-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Utah scores 81.1 points, 14.9 more per game than the 66.2 Arizona allows. Arizona averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Utah allows.

The Utes and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keanu Dawes is averaging 12.2 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Koa Peat is shooting 56.3% and averaging 14.2 points for the Wildcats. Brayden Burries is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 90.4 points, 41.3 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.