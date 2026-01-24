UT Rio Grande Valley wins 68-51 over Houston Christian

HOUSTON (AP) — Marvin McGhee’s 17 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Houston Christian 68-51 on Saturday. McGhee also…

HOUSTON (AP) — Marvin McGhee’s 17 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Houston Christian 68-51 on Saturday.

McGhee also contributed six rebounds for the Vaqueros (9-11, 5-6 Southland Conference). Koree Cotton went 7 of 12 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Filip Brankovic shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Demarco Bethea led the way for the Huskies (7-13, 3-8) with 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. D’Aundre Samuels added 12 points for Houston Christian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.