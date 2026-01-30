UT Rio Grande Valley visits Pyke and Incarnate Word

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-11, 6-6 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-12, 4-8 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-11, 6-6 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-12, 4-8 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on UT Rio Grande Valley after Jordan Pyke scored 27 points in Incarnate Word’s 81-75 loss to the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Cardinals are 8-2 on their home court. Incarnate Word is seventh in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.5 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Vaqueros are 6-6 against conference opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley scores 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Incarnate Word makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than UT Rio Grande Valley has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). UT Rio Grande Valley averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Incarnate Word gives up.

The Cardinals and Vaqueros meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahj Staveskie is shooting 44.5% and averaging 17.8 points for the Cardinals. Davion Bailey is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Koree Cotton is shooting 44.4% and averaging 12.5 points for the Vaqueros. Filip Brankovic is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.