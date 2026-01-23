UT Rio Grande Valley takes road win streak into matchup with Houston Christian

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-9, 7-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-12, 3-7 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-9, 7-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-12, 3-7 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Vaqueros face Houston Christian.

The Huskies are 4-3 on their home court. Houston Christian is 4-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Vaqueros are 7-3 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is second in the Southland with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Charlotte O’Keefe averaging 8.8.

Houston Christian’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley’s 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has allowed to its opponents (41.8%).

The Huskies and Vaqueros match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamryn McLaurin is averaging 12.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Huskies. Jordan Jackson is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalayah Ingram is averaging 16.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Vaqueros. Kayla Lorenz is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 56.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 61.9 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

