UT Rio Grande Valley hosts McNeese after Johnson’s 24-point performance

McNeese Cowboys (14-3, 7-1 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-11, 2-6 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese faces UT Rio Grande Valley after Larry Johnson scored 24 points in McNeese’s 94-68 win over the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Vaqueros have gone 4-4 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Cowboys are 7-1 against Southland opponents. McNeese is 11-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UT Rio Grande Valley’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 9.1 per game McNeese gives up. McNeese has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of UT Rio Grande Valley have averaged.

The Vaqueros and Cowboys face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Brankovic is shooting 51.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Vaqueros. Koree Cotton is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 16.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Cowboys. Tyshawn Archie is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.