UT Rio Grande Valley faces East Texas A&M after Ingram’s 23-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (7-8, 4-2 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (7-6, 3-3 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley faces East Texas A&M after Jalayah Ingram scored 23 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 61-55 victory over the Northwestern State Lady Demons.

The Lions are 5-2 on their home court. East Texas A&M has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Vaqueros are 4-2 in conference play. UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

East Texas A&M scores 68.2 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 69.7 UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game East Texas A&M allows.

The Lions and Vaqueros meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reza Po is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Lions. Cora Horvath is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ingram is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Vaqueros. Chazlyn Dettor is averaging 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 34.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 61.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 32.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

