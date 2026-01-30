UT Martin visits Western Illinois following Nicastro’s 27-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (11-8, 7-3 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (17-3, 9-2 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (11-8, 7-3 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (17-3, 9-2 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on UT Martin after Mia Nicastro scored 27 points in Western Illinois’ 69-55 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Leathernecks are 10-0 on their home court. Western Illinois leads the OVC with 77.0 points and is shooting 45.1%.

The Skyhawks are 7-3 in OVC play. UT Martin scores 66.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Western Illinois’ average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Western Illinois gives up.

The Leathernecks and Skyhawks square off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicastro is averaging 23.5 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Addi Brownfield is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kenley McCarn is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals. Sidni Middleton is averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.