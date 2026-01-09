UT Martin visits Southern Indiana after Saunders’ 27-point performance

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-7, 3-2 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (10-4, 4-1 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-7, 3-2 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (10-4, 4-1 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts UT Martin after Ali Saunders scored 27 points in Southern Indiana’s 77-46 victory against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Screaming Eagles are 7-1 on their home court. Southern Indiana has a 10-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Skyhawks are 3-2 against OVC opponents. UT Martin has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern Indiana scores 71.9 points, 8.0 more per game than the 63.9 UT Martin gives up. UT Martin scores 12.7 more points per game (67.5) than Southern Indiana gives up to opponents (54.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Loden is averaging 12.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Saunders is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kenley McCarn is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 15.6 points and 1.7 steals. Zy Thompson is averaging 13.5 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

