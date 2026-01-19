UT Martin visits Southeast Missouri State after McCarn’s 40-point performance

UT Martin Skyhawks (9-8, 5-3 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-11, 2-6 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.…

UT Martin Skyhawks (9-8, 5-3 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-11, 2-6 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Tuesday, 6:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits Southeast Missouri State after Kenley McCarn scored 40 points in UT Martin’s 73-70 win over the Lindenwood (MO) Lions.

The Redhawks have gone 5-3 at home. Southeast Missouri State ranks ninth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.5 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Skyhawks are 5-3 against conference opponents. UT Martin has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Southeast Missouri State averages 67.5 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 63.0 UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmen Taylor is averaging 12.4 points and 1.8 steals for the Redhawks. Lexi McCully is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McCarn is averaging 17.1 points and 1.9 steals for the Skyhawks. Brittani Wells is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

