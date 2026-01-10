UT Martin visits Bailey and Southern Indiana

UT Martin Skyhawks (12-4, 4-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-12, 0-5 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

UT Martin Skyhawks (12-4, 4-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-12, 0-5 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana plays UT Martin after Cardell Bailey scored 20 points in Southern Indiana’s 84-76 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Screaming Eagles are 2-4 in home games. Southern Indiana ranks sixth in the OVC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tolu Samuels averaging 5.6.

The Skyhawks are 4-1 against OVC opponents. UT Martin ranks fourth in the OVC with 14.1 assists per game led by Filip Radakovic averaging 3.0.

Southern Indiana averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.7 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 75.0 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 76.3 Southern Indiana allows.

The Screaming Eagles and Skyhawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ismail Habib is averaging 16.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Bailey is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Andrija Bukumirovic is averaging 15 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Matas Deniusas is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 40.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.