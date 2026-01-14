UT Martin takes on SIU-Edwardsville, looks for 6th straight home win

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-8, 1-5 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (7-8, 3-3 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-8, 1-5 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (7-8, 3-3 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Skyhawks face SIU-Edwardsville.

The Skyhawks are 5-1 in home games. UT Martin has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars have gone 1-5 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is eighth in the OVC scoring 61.9 points per game and is shooting 38.2%.

UT Martin’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville has shot at a 38.2% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 35.8% shooting opponents of UT Martin have averaged.

The Skyhawks and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zy Thompson is averaging 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Kenley McCarn is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Lauren Miller is averaging 13.3 points for the Cougars. Macy Silvey is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 61.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.