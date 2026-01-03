UT Martin takes down Eastern Illinois 65-61

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Matas Deniusas had 19 points in UT Martin’s 65-61 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday. Deniusas…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Matas Deniusas had 19 points in UT Martin’s 65-61 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Deniusas had nine rebounds for the Skyhawks (11-4, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Afan Trnka and Pedro Santos each finished with 11 points.

Zion Fruster finished with 17 points, four assists and two steals for the Panthers (4-10, 1-3). Kooper Jacobi added 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Eastern Illinois. Meechie White also recorded 12 points and five steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

