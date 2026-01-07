UT Martin Skyhawks take on the Morehead State Eagles, seek 4th straight victory

UT Martin Skyhawks (11-4, 3-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-8, 3-1 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (11-4, 3-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-8, 3-1 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Skyhawks take on Morehead State.

The Eagles are 4-0 on their home court. Morehead State is ninth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 77.5 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Skyhawks are 3-1 against OVC opponents. UT Martin scores 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Morehead State makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than UT Martin has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). UT Martin has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Marshall is averaging 12.1 points for the Eagles. Josiah LeGree is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Filip Petkovski is averaging 5.5 points for the Skyhawks. Matas Deniusas is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 40.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.