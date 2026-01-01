UT Martin hosts Western Illinois after Bukumirovic’s 28-point outing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-9, 0-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-4, 1-1 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-9, 0-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-4, 1-1 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -14.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts Western Illinois after Andrija Bukumirovic scored 28 points in UT Martin’s 86-62 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Skyhawks are 5-0 on their home court. UT Martin is seventh in the OVC scoring 76.3 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Leathernecks are 0-2 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UT Martin averages 76.3 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 75.2 Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UT Martin gives up.

The Skyhawks and Leathernecks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bukumirovic is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Matas Deniusas is averaging 14.1 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lucas Lorenzen is shooting 36.6% and averaging 14.5 points for the Leathernecks. Francis Okwuosah is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 39.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

