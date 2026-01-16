UT Martin hosts Lindenwood after Futrell’s 28-point performance

Lindenwood Lions (11-7, 5-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (14-4, 6-1 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lindenwood Lions (11-7, 5-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (14-4, 6-1 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood plays UT Martin after Anias Futrell scored 28 points in Lindenwood’s 88-76 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Skyhawks are 8-0 in home games. UT Martin is fifth in the OVC with 13.8 assists per game led by Filip Radakovic averaging 2.7.

The Lions are 5-2 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood ranks third in the OVC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jadis Jones averaging 3.2.

UT Martin scores 74.3 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 72.1 Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood scores 16.6 more points per game (81.3) than UT Martin gives up to opponents (64.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrija Bukumirovic is scoring 15.2 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Skyhawks. Radakovic is averaging 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 16.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Lions. Futrell is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.