UT Martin earns 76-68 win against Morehead State

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Andrija Bukumirovic’s 18 points helped UT Martin defeat Morehead State 76-68 on Thursday.

Bukumirovic also contributed five rebounds for the Skyhawks (12-4, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Afan Trnka added 14 points off the bench while shooting 4 for 5 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Filip Radakovic shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Eagles (7-9, 3-2) were led in scoring by Jon Carroll, who finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Vince Dawson III added 13 points for Morehead State. Tamaury Releford also had 12 points and two steals.

