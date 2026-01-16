UT Arlington visits Leonhardt and Utah Valley

UT Arlington Mavericks (12-5, 4-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (14-4, 4-1 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (12-5, 4-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (14-4, 4-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley hosts UT Arlington after Trevan Leonhardt scored 26 points in Utah Valley’s 92-76 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Wolverines have gone 9-0 at home. Utah Valley averages 83.4 points while outscoring opponents by 15.8 points per game.

The Mavericks are 4-1 in WAC play. UT Arlington scores 71.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

Utah Valley averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 4.1 per game UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 71.9 points per game, 4.3 more than the 67.6 Utah Valley allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Holcombe is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Raysean Seamster is averaging 13.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 83.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 66.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.