UT Arlington takes on Abilene Christian after McCreary’s 39-point showing

Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-6, 2-1 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (10-5, 2-1 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington plays Abilene Christian after Marcell McCreary scored 39 points in UT Arlington’s 86-77 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Mavericks are 5-1 on their home court. UT Arlington is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UT Arlington averages 72.3 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 70.8 Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

The Mavericks and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCreary is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Mavericks. Marcus Rigsby Jr. is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bradyn Hubbard is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Rich Smith is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

