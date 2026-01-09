UT Arlington plays Abilene Christian on 4-game road slide

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-9, 0-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-5, 2-1 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-9, 0-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-5, 2-1 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hits the road against Abilene Christian looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Wildcats are 8-0 on their home court. Abilene Christian ranks sixth in the WAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Meredith Mayes averaging 4.6.

The Mavericks are 0-3 in WAC play. UT Arlington allows 67.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.4 points per game.

Abilene Christian averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 4.1 per game UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington has shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Abilene Christian have averaged.

The Wildcats and Mavericks face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Hull is averaging 17.5 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals for the Wildcats. Mayes is averaging 16.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Kira Reynolds is averaging 11.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Mavericks. Kali Haizlip is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 60.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.