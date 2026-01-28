UT Arlington hosts Southern Utah after Feroah’s 35-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-14, 3-5 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (13-6, 5-2 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-14, 3-5 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (13-6, 5-2 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on UT Arlington after Jaiden Feroah scored 35 points in Southern Utah’s 102-91 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Mavericks have gone 7-1 at home. UT Arlington is sixth in the WAC scoring 71.9 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Thunderbirds are 3-5 in WAC play. Southern Utah is seventh in the WAC allowing 80.7 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

UT Arlington’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game UT Arlington gives up.

The Mavericks and Thunderbirds match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell McCreary is shooting 45.9% and averaging 13.8 points for the Mavericks. Marcus Rigsby Jr. is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Feroah is averaging 13.9 points, seven rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Thunderbirds. Elijah Duval is averaging 12.1 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

