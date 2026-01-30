UT Arlington hosts Cal Baptist after Daniels’ 47-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (15-6, 5-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (14-6, 6-2 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (15-6, 5-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (14-6, 6-2 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist faces UT Arlington after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 47 points in Cal Baptist’s 78-71 overtime win against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Mavericks are 8-1 in home games. UT Arlington is the leader in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.2 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Lancers are 5-3 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UT Arlington makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Cal Baptist averages 8.1 more points per game (73.3) than UT Arlington gives up (65.2).

The Mavericks and Lancers face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raysean Seamster is averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 15 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

Daniels is averaging 21.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

