UT Arlington hosts Abilene Christian following McCreary’s 39-point performance

Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-6, 2-1 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (10-5, 2-1 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-6, 2-1 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (10-5, 2-1 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts Abilene Christian after Marcell McCreary scored 39 points in UT Arlington’s 86-77 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Mavericks have gone 5-1 in home games. UT Arlington is second in the WAC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Raysean Seamster averaging 2.4.

The Wildcats are 2-1 in conference games. Abilene Christian is seventh in the WAC with 19.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Bradyn Hubbard averaging 3.8.

UT Arlington averages 72.3 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 70.8 Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian averages 8.9 more points per game (73.4) than UT Arlington gives up to opponents (64.5).

The Mavericks and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCreary is averaging 14.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Mavericks. Seamster is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Hubbard is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Chilaydrien Newton is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.