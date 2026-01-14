UT Arlington faces Utah Tech following Reynolds’ 21-point outing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-8, 1-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (6-10, 0-4 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-8, 1-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (6-10, 0-4 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts Utah Tech after Kira Reynolds scored 21 points in UT Arlington’s 59-56 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Mavericks have gone 3-2 in home games. UT Arlington is seventh in the WAC scoring 60.3 points while shooting 40.3% from the field.

The Trailblazers are 1-3 in WAC play. Utah Tech is seventh in the WAC giving up 68.6 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

UT Arlington makes 40.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Utah Tech has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Utah Tech has shot at a 37.9% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 39.3% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

The Mavericks and Trailblazers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadyn Atchison is averaging 7.9 points for the Mavericks. Reynolds is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kaylee Borden is scoring 15.1 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Trailblazers. Maddie Warren is averaging 9.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 59.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

