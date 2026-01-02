UT Arlington faces Southern Utah, aims to end 3-game slide

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-4, 1-0 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 0-2 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-4, 1-0 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 0-2 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington will try to break its three-game slide when the Mavericks take on Southern Utah.

The Mavericks have gone 3-1 in home games. UT Arlington ranks sixth in the WAC in team defense, giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Thunderbirds are 1-0 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah leads the WAC with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Brooklyn Fely averaging 3.0.

UT Arlington is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 38.1% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah averages 8.2 more points per game (75.8) than UT Arlington gives up (67.6).

The Mavericks and Thunderbirds match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kira Reynolds is shooting 47.7% and averaging 12.0 points for the Mavericks. Kali Haizlip is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sierra Chambers is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Devyn Kiernan is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 60.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

